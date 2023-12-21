Institutional investors have a lot riding on Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) with 86% ownership

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 86% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And as as result, institutional investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 10% last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 16% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Ashtead Group, beginning with the chart below.

LSE:AHT Ownership Breakdown December 21st 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ashtead Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Ashtead Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ashtead Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

LSE:AHT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2023

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Ashtead Group. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.5% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.4% of common stock, and HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited holds about 3.3% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Ashtead Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Ashtead Group plc. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own UK£39m of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Ashtead Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ashtead Group you should be aware of.

Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

