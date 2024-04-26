Institutional investors have a lot riding on Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) with 36% ownership

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Groupon implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

54% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

13% of Groupon is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 36% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Last week’s 18% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 203%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Groupon.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Groupon?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Groupon. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Groupon, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 6.4% of Groupon shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Pale Fire Capital SE, with ownership of 26%. With 10% and 6.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Eric Lefkofsky and Windward Management LP are the second and third largest shareholders. Eric Lefkofsky, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. Additionally, the company's CEO Dusan Senkypl directly holds 1.1% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Groupon

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Groupon, Inc.. Insiders own US$60m worth of shares in the US$447m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Groupon. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 26%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

