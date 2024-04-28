Institutional investors have a lot riding on Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) with 42% ownership

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Hypoport implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

35% of Hypoport is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Last week’s 9.6% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. The one-year return on investment is currently 72% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hypoport, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hypoport?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Hypoport already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hypoport's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hypoport. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Ronald Slabke with 33% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.4% and 4.0% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Hypoport

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Hypoport SE. It has a market capitalization of just €1.7b, and insiders have €584m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 23% stake in Hypoport. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hypoport better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hypoport you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

