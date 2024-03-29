Institutional investors have a lot riding on IAMGOLD Corporation (TSE:IMG) with 58% ownership

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies IAMGOLD's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

48% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of IAMGOLD Corporation (TSE:IMG) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit CA$2.2b in market cap. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 22%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of IAMGOLD, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IAMGOLD?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

IAMGOLD already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see IAMGOLD's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. IAMGOLD is not owned by hedge funds. Van Eck Associates Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.7% of shares outstanding. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.2% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 3.5% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of IAMGOLD

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that IAMGOLD Corporation insiders own under 1% of the company. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CA$3.2m worth of shares. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 42% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

