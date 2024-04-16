Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Erasca, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ERAS) latest 11% drop adds to a year losses

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Erasca's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

50% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

22% of Erasca is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 33% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's share price fell by 11% last week. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 35% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Erasca, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Erasca, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Erasca?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Erasca does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Erasca, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 5.4% of Erasca shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. With a 21% stake, CEO Jonathan Lim is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.1% and 7.3% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Erasca

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Erasca, Inc.. Insiders have a US$72m stake in this US$319m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.3%, private equity firms could influence the Erasca board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 8.1% of Erasca. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

