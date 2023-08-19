Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after AbCellera Biologics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ABCL) latest 4.7% drop adds to a year losses

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, AbCellera Biologics' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$1.6b last week after a 4.7% drop in the share price. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 52% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell AbCellera Biologics which might hurt individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of AbCellera Biologics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AbCellera Biologics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

AbCellera Biologics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AbCellera Biologics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 5.7% of AbCellera Biologics shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. With a 20% stake, CEO Carl Hansen is the largest shareholder. Baillie Gifford & Co. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.1% of common stock, and Baker Bros. Advisors LP holds about 5.7% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of AbCellera Biologics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc.. Insiders own US$429m worth of shares in the US$1.6b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over AbCellera Biologics. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AbCellera Biologics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for AbCellera Biologics that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

