Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Corteva, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTVA) latest 7.3% drop adds to a year losses

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Corteva's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 17 shareholders own 50% of the company

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 83% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$38b last week after a 7.3% drop in the share price. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 14% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Corteva, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Corteva.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Corteva?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Corteva already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Corteva, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Corteva. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 11% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and Capital Research and Management Company holds about 4.8% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 17 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Corteva

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Corteva, Inc.. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own US$37m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Corteva. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

