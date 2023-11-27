Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after IDP Education Limited's (ASX:IEL) latest 7.2% drop adds to a year losses

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, IDP Education's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 71% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's share price fell by 7.2% last week. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 25% for shareholders. Often called “market movers", institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell IDP Education which might hurt individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of IDP Education, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IDP Education?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that IDP Education does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at IDP Education's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. IDP Education is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Bangarra Group is the largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Challenger Limited and State Street Global Advisors, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.3%.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of IDP Education

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that IDP Education Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own AU$6.5m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

