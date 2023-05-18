Institutional investors may overlook Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.'s (AMS:VVY) recent €96m market cap drop as long-term gains remain positive

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Vivoryon Therapeutics' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 6 shareholders own 50% of the company

19% of Vivoryon Therapeutics is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 34% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's market cap fell by €96m last week. However, the 74% one-year return to shareholders may have helped lessen their pain. But they would probably be wary of future losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Vivoryon Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vivoryon Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Vivoryon Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Vivoryon Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Vivoryon Therapeutics. The company's largest shareholder is C. Christiansen, with ownership of 17%. KKR & Co. Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Danish Research Foundation., Endowment Arm holds about 8.3% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Vivoryon Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.. Insiders have a €68m stake in this €364m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 30% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 8.5%, private equity firms could influence the Vivoryon Therapeutics board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 8.3%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Vivoryon Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Vivoryon Therapeutics (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

