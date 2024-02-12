Institutional investors must be pleased after a 3.6% gain last week that adds to Zeta Global Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:ZETA) one-year returns

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Zeta Global Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 10 shareholders own 51% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$75m in market cap last week. One-year return to shareholders is currently 3.8% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Zeta Global Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zeta Global Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Zeta Global Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Zeta Global Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Zeta Global Holdings. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO David Steinberg with 15% of shares outstanding. GPI Capital Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 7.6% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 7.4% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Zeta Global Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Zeta Global Holdings Corp.. Insiders own US$393m worth of shares in the US$2.1b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 15%, private equity firms could influence the Zeta Global Holdings board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Zeta Global Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

