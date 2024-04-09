Institutional investors own a significant stake of 49% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Twin Disc implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

21% of Twin Disc is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Twin Disc.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Twin Disc?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Twin Disc already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Twin Disc, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 13% of Twin Disc. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's CEO John Batten is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. GAMCO Investors, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Juniper Investment Company, LLC holds about 7.3% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Twin Disc

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Twin Disc, Incorporated. Insiders have a US$53m stake in this US$246m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

