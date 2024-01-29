Institutional investors own a significant stake of 43% in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Forge Global Holdings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Insider ownership in Forge Global Holdings is 17%

If you want to know who really controls Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Forge Global Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Forge Global Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Forge Global Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Forge Global Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Forge Global Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Motive Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. With 14% and 5.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Deutsche Boerse AG, Asset Management Arm and Kelly Rodriques are the second and third largest shareholders. Kelly Rodriques, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Story continues

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Forge Global Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Forge Global Holdings, Inc.. Insiders have a US$55m stake in this US$328m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Forge Global Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 14% stake in Forge Global Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

