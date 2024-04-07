Institutional investors own a significant stake of 45% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, FutureFuel's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

54% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of FutureFuel.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FutureFuel?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

FutureFuel already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see FutureFuel's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

FutureFuel is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is St. Albans Global Management, LLLP with 39% of shares outstanding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 4.8% of the company stock.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of FutureFuel

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that FutureFuel Corp. insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about US$3.3m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$354m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over FutureFuel. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 40%, of the FutureFuel stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand FutureFuel better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with FutureFuel (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

