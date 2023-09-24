Institutional investors own a significant stake of 46% in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Héroux-Devtek's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 10 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders own 10% of Héroux-Devtek

Every investor in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Héroux-Devtek.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Héroux-Devtek?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Héroux-Devtek does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Héroux-Devtek, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Héroux-Devtek. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 8.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Gilles Labbe, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, CEO Martin Brassard is the owner of 0.7% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Héroux-Devtek

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Héroux-Devtek Inc.. Insiders have a CA$54m stake in this CA$538m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in Héroux-Devtek. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

