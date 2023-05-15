Institutional investors own a significant stake of 47% in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 6 shareholders own 51% of the company

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 39% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Schultze Asset Management, LP with 18% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.2%.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about US$1.0m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$213m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition II (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

