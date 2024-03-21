Institutional investors own a significant stake of 44% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in ARC Document Solutions implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

50% of the business is held by the top 15 shareholders

17% of ARC Document Solutions is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 44% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of ARC Document Solutions.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ARC Document Solutions?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

ARC Document Solutions already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ARC Document Solutions' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 6.6% of ARC Document Solutions shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar with 11% of shares outstanding. Renaissance Technologies LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 4.6% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 15 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of ARC Document Solutions

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of ARC Document Solutions, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$109m, and insiders have US$18m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 33% stake in ARC Document Solutions. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ARC Document Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that ARC Document Solutions is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Ultimately the future is most important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

