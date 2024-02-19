Institutional investors are Sana Biotechnology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SANA) biggest bettors and were rewarded after last week's US$521m market cap gain

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And as as result, institutional investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 38% last week. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 98%.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Sana Biotechnology.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sana Biotechnology?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sana Biotechnology. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sana Biotechnology's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sana Biotechnology. Arch Venture Partners, L.P. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 4.6% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Steven Harr directly holds 4.0% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sana Biotechnology

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$183m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sana Biotechnology. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 32%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sana Biotechnology better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Sana Biotechnology (3 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

