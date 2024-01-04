Institutional investors in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) lost 12% last week but have reaped the benefits of longer-term growth

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies UiPath's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 6 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insider ownership in UiPath is 20%

If you want to know who really controls UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 54% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Losing money on investments is something no shareholder enjoys, least of all institutional investors who saw their holdings value drop by 12% last week. Still, the 98% one-year gains may have helped mitigate their overall losses. We would assume however, that they would be on the lookout for weakness in the future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of UiPath.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About UiPath?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

UiPath already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at UiPath's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. UiPath is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Daniel Dines with 19% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.4% and 7.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of UiPath

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of UiPath Inc.. Insiders own US$2.6b worth of shares in the US$13b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in UiPath. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.6%, private equity firms could influence the UiPath board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

