Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as GrafTech International Ltd.'s (NYSE:EAF) recent US$100m drop adds to long-term losses

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, GrafTech International's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 82% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$100m. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 54% for shareholders. Often called “market movers", institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell GrafTech International, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of GrafTech International.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GrafTech International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that GrafTech International does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at GrafTech International's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in GrafTech International. Our data shows that FMR LLC is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Brookfield Corporation is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC holds about 8.9% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of GrafTech International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that GrafTech International Ltd. insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than US$1.1m worth of shares in the US$616m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in GrafTech International. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

