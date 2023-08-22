Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited's (ASX:DMP) recent 4.2% drop adds to one-year losses

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Domino's Pizza Enterprises' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

54% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 54% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by AU$189m. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 27% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell Domino's Pizza Enterprises which might hurt individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Domino's Pizza Enterprises, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Domino's Pizza Enterprises?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Domino's Pizza Enterprises' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Domino's Pizza Enterprises. Somad Holdings Pty. Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 26% of shares outstanding. Pinnacle Fund Services Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Hyperion Asset Management Limited holds about 7.2% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Donald Meij directly holds 1.9% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Domino's Pizza Enterprises

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth AU$194m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Domino's Pizza Enterprises. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 26%, of the Domino's Pizza Enterprises stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

