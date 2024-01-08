Institutional owners may ignore Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVLV) recent US$65m market cap decline as longer-term profits stay in the green

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Insiders own 18% of Evolv Technologies Holdings

Every investor in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 40% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

No shareholder likes losing money on their investments, especially institutional investors who saw their holdings drop 9.1% in value last week. However, the 72% one-year return to shareholders might have softened the blow. They should, however, be mindful of further losses in the future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Evolv Technologies Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Evolv Technologies Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Evolv Technologies Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Evolv Technologies Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. William Gates is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. With 7.1% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC and DCVC are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Evolv Technologies Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.. Insiders own US$115m worth of shares in the US$648m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Evolv Technologies Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 20%, private equity firms could influence the Evolv Technologies Holdings board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Evolv Technologies Holdings .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

