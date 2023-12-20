Institutional shareholders may be less affected by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated's (NYSE:PEG) pullback last week after a year of 6.7% returns

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Public Service Enterprise Group's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

51% of the business is held by the top 17 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 75% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

No shareholder likes losing money on their investments, especially institutional investors who saw their holdings drop 3.6% in value last week. However, the 6.7% one-year return to shareholders might have softened the blow. But they would probably be wary of future losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Public Service Enterprise Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Public Service Enterprise Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Public Service Enterprise Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Public Service Enterprise Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Public Service Enterprise Group. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 6.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and JP Morgan Asset Management are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Public Service Enterprise Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated in their own names. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own US$38m worth of shares. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Public Service Enterprise Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Public Service Enterprise Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Public Service Enterprise Group (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

