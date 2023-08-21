Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inAmerican Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) come under pressure; lose 14% of holdings value

Key Insights

Significant control over American Superconductor by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 47% of the company

Institutions own 38% of American Superconductor

To get a sense of who is truly in control of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 50% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions who own 38% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$262m last week,individual investors took the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of American Superconductor.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About American Superconductor?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in American Superconductor. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see American Superconductor's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 7.4% of American Superconductor. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is AWM Investment Company Inc, with ownership of 7.4%. With 6.2% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Royce & Associates, LP and Baillie Gifford & Co. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Daniel McGahn is the owner of 3.6% of the company's shares.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of American Superconductor

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in American Superconductor Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$262m, and insiders have US$14m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 50% stake in American Superconductor. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

