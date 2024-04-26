Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inChalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) come under pressure; lose 11% of holdings value

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Chalice Mining indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

44% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

14% of Chalice Mining is held by insiders

Every investor in Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 55% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions who own 30% came under pressure after market cap dropped to AU$447m last week,individual investors took the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Chalice Mining.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chalice Mining?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Chalice Mining already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Chalice Mining, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Chalice Mining. Our data shows that Timothy Rupert Goyder is the largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.8% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Alexander Dorsch, the CEO has 1.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Chalice Mining

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Chalice Mining Limited. Insiders have a AU$61m stake in this AU$447m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 55% of Chalice Mining shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Chalice Mining (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

