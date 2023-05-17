Institutions along with public companies who hold considerable shares inKION GROUP AG (ETR:KGX) come under pressure; lose 7.4% of holdings value

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in KION GROUP indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 3 shareholders own 52% of the company

34% of KION GROUP is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls KION GROUP AG (ETR:KGX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is public companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions who own 34% came under pressure after market cap dropped to €4.5b last week,public companies took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about KION GROUP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About KION GROUP?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

KION GROUP already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see KION GROUP's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

KION GROUP is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 47% of shares outstanding. Invesco Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 3.2% of common stock, and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management holds about 2.8% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of KION GROUP

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that KION GROUP AG insiders own under 1% of the company. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own €4.3m worth of shares. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 47% of the KION GROUP shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for KION GROUP (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

