Institutions along with retail investors who hold considerable shares inStraumann Holding AG (VTX:STMN) come under pressure; lose 3.2% of holdings value

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Straumann Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 13 shareholders own 50% of the company

30% of Straumann Holding is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Straumann Holding AG (VTX:STMN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 37% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions, who own 33% shares weren’t spared from last week’s CHF606m market cap drop, retail investors as a group suffered the maximum losses

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Straumann Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Straumann Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Straumann Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Straumann Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Straumann Holding is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Thomas Straumann, with ownership of 16%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 10% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Straumann Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Straumann Holding AG. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful CHF5.6b stake in this CHF18b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 37% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Straumann Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Straumann Holding that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

