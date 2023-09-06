Institutions along with retail investors who hold considerable shares inSandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) come under pressure; lose 4.4% of holdings value

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Sandstorm Gold indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 23 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 41% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions, who own 41% shares weren’t spared from last week’s CA$98m market cap drop, retail investors as a group suffered the maximum losses

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sandstorm Gold, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Sandstorm Gold

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sandstorm Gold?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Sandstorm Gold does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sandstorm Gold's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sandstorm Gold. The company's largest shareholder is Orion Resource Partners, with ownership of 16%. With 9.6% and 4.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Van Eck Associates Corporation and Capital Research and Management Company are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story continues

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 23 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sandstorm Gold

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around CA$25m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in Sandstorm Gold. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 16%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sandstorm Gold better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Sandstorm Gold (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.