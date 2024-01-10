Institutions own 16% of Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) shares but retail investors control 59% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Shaver Shop Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 23 investors have a majority stake in the company with 41% ownership

Insider ownership in Shaver Shop Group is 12%

Every investor in Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 16% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Shaver Shop Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shaver Shop Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Shaver Shop Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Shaver Shop Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Shaver Shop Group is not owned by hedge funds. Alsop Pty Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Renaissance Smaller Companies Pty Ltd and Perpetual Limited, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 4.8%. Additionally, the company's CEO Cameron Fox directly holds 3.3% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 23 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Shaver Shop Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Shaver Shop Group Limited. Insiders own AU$18m worth of shares in the AU$149m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 59% stake in Shaver Shop Group, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 13%, of the Shaver Shop Group stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Shaver Shop Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Shaver Shop Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

