Institutions own 17% of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) shares but retail investors control 79% of the company

Significant control over Galaxy Digital Holdings by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 20% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 79% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 17% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Galaxy Digital Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Galaxy Digital Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Galaxy Digital Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Galaxy Digital Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Galaxy Digital Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is CI Global Asset Management with 5.3% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.0% and 1.3% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Galaxy Digital Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own CA$116m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 79% stake in Galaxy Digital Holdings, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Galaxy Digital Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Galaxy Digital Holdings (3 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

