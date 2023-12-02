Institutions own 19% of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares but private equity firms control 45% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Gracell Biotechnologies by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

56% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Insiders own 17% of Gracell Biotechnologies

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 19% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Gracell Biotechnologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gracell Biotechnologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Gracell Biotechnologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gracell Biotechnologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Gracell Biotechnologies. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Wei Cao with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 10.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Gracell Biotechnologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.. Insiders have a US$77m stake in this US$467m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Gracell Biotechnologies. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 45%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Gracell Biotechnologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Gracell Biotechnologies is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

