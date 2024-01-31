Institutions own 22% of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) shares but individual investors control 57% of the company

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 22% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Iris Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Iris Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Iris Energy. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Iris Energy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Iris Energy. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Daniel Roberts (who also holds the title of Co-Chief Executive Officer) with 6.6% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. With 6.6% and 5.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, William Roberts and Wayne Quasha are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, William Roberts is also Co-Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Iris Energy

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Iris Energy Limited. Insiders own US$69m worth of shares in the US$340m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of Iris Energy. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Iris Energy (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

