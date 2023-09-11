Institutions own 24% of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR) shares but public companies control 63% of the company

Key Insights

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. owns 62% of the company

Institutional ownership in AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad is 24%

If you want to know who really controls AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 63% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad. AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 62% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.5% and 3.9% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM2.9b, and the board has only RM27m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 63% of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

