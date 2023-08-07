Institutions own 25% of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) shares but private companies control 59% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Hlcm) owns 58% of the company

Institutional ownership in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad is 25%

If you want to know who really controls Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 59% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 25% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. Our data shows that Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Hlcm) is the largest shareholder with 58% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. The second and third largest shareholders are Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.0%.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around RM97m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 59%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

