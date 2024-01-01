Institutions own 30% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares but individual investors control 32% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Arbutus Biopharma by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

30% of Arbutus Biopharma is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 32% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Arbutus Biopharma, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arbutus Biopharma?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Arbutus Biopharma already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Arbutus Biopharma, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 13% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Roivant Sciences Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 23% of shares outstanding. Whitefort Capital Management, LP is the second largest shareholder owning 7.1% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 6.1% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Arbutus Biopharma

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$419m, and insiders have US$7.3m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Arbutus Biopharma. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 23% of Arbutus Biopharma. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Arbutus Biopharma better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Arbutus Biopharma that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

