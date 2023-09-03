Institutions own 30% of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares but retail investors control 45% of the company

Key Insights

Enterprise Bancorp's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

46% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders own 25% of Enterprise Bancorp

A look at the shareholders of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 30% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Enterprise Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Enterprise Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Enterprise Bancorp. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Enterprise Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Enterprise Bancorp. The company's largest shareholder is Kenneth Ansin, with ownership of 9.9%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.7% and 3.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. George Duncan, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, CEO John Clancy is the owner of 1.5% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Enterprise Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders have a US$88m stake in this US$353m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Enterprise Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

