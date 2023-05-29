Institutions own 30% of VT5 Acquisition Company AG (VTX:VT5) shares but retail investors control 46% of the company

Key Insights

VT5 Acquisition's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the business is held by the top 11 shareholders

Institutional ownership in VT5 Acquisition is 30%

If you want to know who really controls VT5 Acquisition Company AG (VTX:VT5), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 46% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of VT5 Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VT5 Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

VT5 Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of VT5 Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 7.8% of VT5 Acquisition shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. UBS Asset Management AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.8% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Point Break Capital Management LLC and Artemis Holding AG, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.8%. Furthermore, CEO Andreas Leutenegger is the owner of 1.4% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of VT5 Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in VT5 Acquisition Company AG. In their own names, insiders own CHF14m worth of stock in the CHF213m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 46% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over VT5 Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 9.3%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - VT5 Acquisition has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

