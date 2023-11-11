Institutions own 31% of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) shares but retail investors control 55% of the company

Key Insights

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

39% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutions own 31% of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

If you want to know who really controls Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 55% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, ESOP is the largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.9% and 3.3% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG. It is a very large company, and board members collectively own CHF547m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 55% of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

