Institutions own 32% of Aeon Co. (M) Bhd. (KLSE:AEON) shares but public companies control 52% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Aeon (M) Bhd indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Aeon Co., Ltd.)

Institutions own 32% of Aeon (M) Bhd

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Aeon Co. (M) Bhd. (KLSE:AEON), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Aeon (M) Bhd, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Aeon (M) Bhd

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aeon (M) Bhd?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Aeon (M) Bhd already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aeon (M) Bhd's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Aeon (M) Bhd. Aeon Co., Ltd. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 52% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

Story continues

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Aeon (M) Bhd

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Aeon Co. (M) Bhd.. In their own names, insiders own RM16m worth of stock in the RM1.6b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Aeon (M) Bhd. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 52% of Aeon (M) Bhd stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Aeon (M) Bhd has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.