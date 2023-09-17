Institutions own 33% of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSE:ALS) shares but retail investors control 58% of the company

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSE:ALS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Altius Minerals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Altius Minerals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Altius Minerals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Altius Minerals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Altius Minerals. Our data shows that Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 9.9% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.2% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Brian Dalton is the owner of 2.4% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Altius Minerals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Altius Minerals Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just CA$1.0b, and insiders have CA$51m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 58% stake in Altius Minerals, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 4.2% of Altius Minerals. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

