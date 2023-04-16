Institutions own 34% of Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited (JSE:DCP) shares but private companies control 40% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Dis-Chem Pharmacies by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

55% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Institutions own 34% of Dis-Chem Pharmacies

If you want to know who really controls Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited (JSE:DCP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Dis-Chem Pharmacies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dis-Chem Pharmacies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Dis-Chem Pharmacies. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dis-Chem Pharmacies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dis-Chem Pharmacies. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Saltzman Family Trust with 35% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 9.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Public Investment Corporation Limited and Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Dis-Chem Pharmacies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own R2.0b worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Dis-Chem Pharmacies. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 40%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

