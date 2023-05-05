Institutions own 34% of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) shares but individual investors control 45% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Limbach Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 23 shareholders own 50% of the company

34% of Limbach Holdings is held by Institutions

Every investor in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 34% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Limbach Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Limbach Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Limbach Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Limbach Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 8.5% of Limbach Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Royce & Associates, LP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.6% of shares outstanding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Charles Bacon holds about 4.5% of the company stock. Charles Bacon, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Michael McCann, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 23 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Limbach Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$16m worth of the US$170m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Limbach Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 3.2%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Limbach Holdings you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

