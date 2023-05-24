Institutions own 37% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares but retail investors control 38% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Innoviz Technologies indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 19 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Institutions own 37% of Innoviz Technologies

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 38% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 37% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Innoviz Technologies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Innoviz Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Innoviz Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Innoviz Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 13% of Innoviz Technologies shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Fifthdelta Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.8% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.3% and 5.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Omer Keilaf directly holds 3.9% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 19 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Innoviz Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd.. In their own names, insiders own US$21m worth of stock in the US$387m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 6.3% stake in Innoviz Technologies. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Innoviz Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Innoviz Technologies that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

