Institutions own 38% of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) shares but private equity firms control 40% of the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is private equity firms. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 38% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Sovos Brands.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sovos Brands?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Sovos Brands does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sovos Brands' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sovos Brands. The company's largest shareholder is Advent International Corporation, with ownership of 40%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.6% and 4.8% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Todd Lachman is the owner of 1.7% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sovos Brands

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Sovos Brands, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$135m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 40%, private equity firms could influence the Sovos Brands board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

