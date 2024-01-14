Institutions own 39% of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) shares but individual investors control 39% of the company

Key Insights

Orange County Bancorp's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

50% of the business is held by the top 11 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

Every investor in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 39% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 39% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Orange County Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Orange County Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Orange County Bancorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Orange County Bancorp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Orange County Bancorp. The company's largest shareholder is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., with ownership of 11%. 1st & Main Growth Partners is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Robert Morrison holds about 5.8% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Michael Gilfeather is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Orange County Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Orange County Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders own US$43m worth of shares in the US$277m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Orange County Bancorp. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 6.6%, private equity firms could influence the Orange County Bancorp board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Orange County Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Orange County Bancorp .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

