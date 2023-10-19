Institutions own 40% of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) shares but individual investors control 52% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in BGSF indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

43% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutions own 40% of BGSF

If you want to know who really controls BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 40% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of BGSF, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BGSF?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

BGSF already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of BGSF, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

BGSF is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is North Star Investment Management Corporation with 5.9% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.9% and 4.8% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Beth Garvey is the owner of 2.1% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of BGSF

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in BGSF, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$7.8m worth of stock in the US$101m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in BGSF, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

