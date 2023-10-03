Institutions own 40% of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) shares but retail investors control 53% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Diversified United Investment indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 19 shareholders own 47% of the company

Institutions own 40% of Diversified United Investment

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 40% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Diversified United Investment.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Diversified United Investment?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Diversified United Investment does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Diversified United Investment's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Diversified United Investment is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Ian Potter Foundation, Endowment Arm, with ownership of 17%. With 7.5% and 6.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Mutual Trust Pty Ltd, Asset Management Arm and Australian United Investment Company Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 19 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Diversified United Investment

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Diversified United Investment Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$49m worth of the AU$1.0b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 53% stake in Diversified United Investment, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

