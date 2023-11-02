Institutions own 41% of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) shares but retail investors control 45% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Fuller Smith & Turner by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 47% ownership

Institutions own 41% of Fuller Smith & Turner

Every investor in Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 45% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 41% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Fuller Smith & Turner, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fuller Smith & Turner?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Fuller Smith & Turner already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Fuller Smith & Turner's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.4% of Fuller Smith & Turner. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that Lansdowne Partners Limited is the largest shareholder with 6.4% of shares outstanding. With 6.2% and 3.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Allianz Asset Management GmbH are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Fuller Smith & Turner

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.. In their own names, insiders own UK£16m worth of stock in the UK£342m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 45% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fuller Smith & Turner you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

