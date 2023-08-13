Institutions own 42% of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares but individual investors control 52% of the company

Key Insights

Alto Ingredients' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 38% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 52% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 42% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Alto Ingredients.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alto Ingredients?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Alto Ingredients does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Alto Ingredients' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Alto Ingredients. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 5.5% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.1% and 2.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Bryon McGregor directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Alto Ingredients

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$323m, and insiders have US$19m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 52% of Alto Ingredients shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Alto Ingredients better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Alto Ingredients that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

