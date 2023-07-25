Institutions own 44% of Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) shares but retail investors control 46% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Incitec Pivot indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

50% of the business is held by the top 21 shareholders

Institutions own 44% of Incitec Pivot

Every investor in Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 44% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Incitec Pivot, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Incitec Pivot?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Incitec Pivot already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Incitec Pivot's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 8.9% of Incitec Pivot shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Janchor Partners Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 8.9% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Firetrail Investments Pty Ltd, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.1%.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 21 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Incitec Pivot

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Incitec Pivot Limited in their own names. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own AU$6.7m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 46% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Incitec Pivot. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

