Institutions own 44% of Siegfried Holding AG (VTX:SFZN) shares but retail investors control 45% of the company

Siegfried Holding's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

46% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

44% of Siegfried Holding is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Siegfried Holding AG (VTX:SFZN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 45% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 44% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Siegfried Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Siegfried Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Siegfried Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Siegfried Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Siegfried Holding is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is EGS Beteiligungen AG, with ownership of 7.7%. Interogo Holding AG is the second largest shareholder owning 5.3% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 3.6% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Wolfgang Wienand is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Siegfried Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Siegfried Holding AG. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own CHF177m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Siegfried Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 5.3%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Siegfried Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

